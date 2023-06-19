NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Hindu organization stops screening of Adipurush in Nallasopara, Maharashtra

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Protests against Adipurush continue in different parts of the country. In Nallasopara, Mumbai, a Hindu organization barged inside the theater and stopped the screening of the film. The people of the theater tried to pacify the matter, but the protestors threw the people who had come to see the film out of the theatre.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 19, 2023
play icon3:50
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 19, 2023
Deshhit: 'Khalistanis' have their own graves! Enemy of the country, dealt with in Canada
play icon3:18
Deshhit: 'Khalistanis' have their own graves! Enemy of the country, dealt with in Canada
Deshhit: TV will break in Pakistan..Weeping in Pakistanis after seeing Modi
play icon27:11
Deshhit: TV will break in Pakistan..Weeping in Pakistanis after seeing Modi
Deshhit: Grand welcome of 'Modi' in America...Pakistan will die of shock!
play icon1:32
Deshhit: Grand welcome of 'Modi' in America...Pakistan will die of shock!
Deshhit: 'Modi' will give 'yoga message' to the world from UN headquarters
play icon9:43
Deshhit: 'Modi' will give 'yoga message' to the world from UN headquarters

Trending Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 19, 2023
play icon3:50
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 19, 2023
Deshhit: 'Khalistanis' have their own graves! Enemy of the country, dealt with in Canada
play icon3:18
Deshhit: 'Khalistanis' have their own graves! Enemy of the country, dealt with in Canada
Deshhit: TV will break in Pakistan..Weeping in Pakistanis after seeing Modi
play icon27:11
Deshhit: TV will break in Pakistan..Weeping in Pakistanis after seeing Modi
Deshhit: Grand welcome of 'Modi' in America...Pakistan will die of shock!
play icon1:32
Deshhit: Grand welcome of 'Modi' in America...Pakistan will die of shock!
Deshhit: 'Modi' will give 'yoga message' to the world from UN headquarters
play icon9:43
Deshhit: 'Modi' will give 'yoga message' to the world from UN headquarters
Baat Pate Ki,Mumbai protest,Hazaribagh protest againist Adipurush movie,adipurush controversy,Manoj muntashir mafi,Manoj Muntashir,adipurush controversy,Zee Hindustan,Zee News,adipurush controversy,Adipurush,Adipurush news,#anuragthakur #ZeeHindustan adipurush controversy,adipurush controversy,Manoj Muntashir,Zee Exclisive,Adipurush,Delhi High Court,adipurush controversy,Hindu Sena,adipurush in high court,adipurush controversy,Adipurush,adipurush movie,Adipurush trailer,adipurush review,Adipurush teaser,Adipurush Prabhas,Adipurush song,adipurush nepal controversy,Prabhas Adipurush,Adipurush Movie Review,adipurush ravan controversy,adipurush vfx,adipurush full movie,Adipurush news,adipurush hindi,adipurush reaction,Adipurush teaser controversy,adipurush controversy in nepal,adipurush new trailer,Adipurush first look,Adipurush Advance Booking,