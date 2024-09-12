videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: How Congress reacts on Ilhan Omar-Rahul Gandhi meeting in US?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 03:12 AM IST

During his US tour, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met a delegation of US lawmakers. Some pictures of this meeting went viral on social media, which created a controversy. Because in these pictures, anti-India Ilhan Omar was also seen with Rahul Gandhi. This is the same Ilhan Omar who often gives statements against India. After this meeting, BJP targeted Rahul Gandhi. Union Minister Giriraj Singh even demanded the termination of Rahul's membership.