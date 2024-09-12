Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2791903https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/baat-pate-ki-how-congress-reacts-on-ilhan-omar-rahul-gandhi-meeting-in-us-2791903.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: How Congress reacts on Ilhan Omar-Rahul Gandhi meeting in US?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 03:12 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
During his US tour, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met a delegation of US lawmakers. Some pictures of this meeting went viral on social media, which created a controversy. Because in these pictures, anti-India Ilhan Omar was also seen with Rahul Gandhi. This is the same Ilhan Omar who often gives statements against India. After this meeting, BJP targeted Rahul Gandhi. Union Minister Giriraj Singh even demanded the termination of Rahul's membership.

All Videos

Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
Play Icon40:39
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
Play Icon05:57
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
Play Icon07:03
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
Play Icon15:34
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?
Play Icon05:47
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?

Trending Videos

Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
play icon40:39
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
play icon5:57
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
play icon7:3
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
play icon15:34
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?
play icon5:47
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?