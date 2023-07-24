trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640079
Baat Pate Ki: India's Anju will marry Pakistani Nasrullah!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Anju Nasrullah Love Story: After Seema Haider came to India from Pakistan, now an Indian woman Anju has reached Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend. But she will return to India on 20 August. For Seema Haider, PubG became a source of love, while Anju found her love on Facebook. First they became friends on this social media, then love blossomed.
