Baat pate ki: ISRO's Solar Mission will stun the world, NASA-Chian created a stir! Aditya L1

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Solar mission India: ISRO's solar mission Aditya L1 will reveal the secrets of the sun. There are 7 payloads installed in India's solar mission, all these payloads have different functions. Let us inform that India is doing a solar mission for the first time, before this 22 missions have been sent to the Sun, NASA has sent Sun missions 14 times.
