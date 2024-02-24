trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724686
Baat Pate Ki: Karnataka temple tax bill rejected in Legislative Council

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 10:08 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Karnataka's Siddaramaiah government has suffered a major setback. The bill to collect 10 percent tax from temples in the state failed to pass the Legislative Council. And the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Amendment Bill failed in the Legislative Council. A provision was made in the amended bill that the government will collect 10 percent tax on the income of temples whose revenue is more than Rs 1 crore. Regarding this, BJP is continuously attacking the Siddaramaiah government. And BJP is protesting in different parts of Karnataka.

