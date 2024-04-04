Advertisement
Viral Video: Noida Man's Late Arrival To Office Due To EV Scooter Update

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
A video of a Noida resident arriving late to the office due to his electric scooter updating has gone viral. The clip captures the relatable scenario of modern technology causing unexpected delays. This incident sparks discussions about our reliance on smart devices and their impact on daily routines.

Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the day
Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the day
Sanjay Singh makes huge remark on Lok Sabha Elections
Sanjay Singh makes huge remark on Lok Sabha Elections
Pappu Yadav to file nomination from Purnia today
Pappu Yadav to file nomination from Purnia today
Around 1000 people injured in Taiwan Earthquake
Around 1000 people injured in Taiwan Earthquake
Sanjay Nirupam expelled from Congress
Sanjay Nirupam expelled from Congress

