Baat Pate Ki: Lalu Yadav's final push for Daughter Misa Bharti

Sonam | Updated: May 28, 2024, 10:38 PM IST

Voting is going to be held on eight seats in Bihar in the last phase. Out of these eight seats, one seat is Pataliputra from where Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti is in the election battle. Lalu Prasad Yadav himself is pushing for his daughter's victory.