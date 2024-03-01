trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726638
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate ki: Modi's strike on Mamata over Sandeshkhali

|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Baat Pate ki: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, busy in preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, reached Hubli in West Bengal. Where Prime Minister Modi took on the Mamata government on the issue of Sandeshkhali and accused it of harassing women.

All Videos

PM Modi met CM Mamata at Bengal Raj Bhavan
Play Icon01:00
PM Modi met CM Mamata at Bengal Raj Bhavan
Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal
Play Icon07:26
Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal
Watch what PM Modi said on Sandeshkhali from Bengal
Play Icon27:45
Watch what PM Modi said on Sandeshkhali from Bengal
First List Of BJP Candidates Updates: Will PM Modi cut tickets for these ministers?
Play Icon26:04
First List Of BJP Candidates Updates: Will PM Modi cut tickets for these ministers?
Taal Thok Ke: TMC spokesperson's sharp attack on BJP
Play Icon09:25
Taal Thok Ke: TMC spokesperson's sharp attack on BJP

Trending Videos

PM Modi met CM Mamata at Bengal Raj Bhavan
play icon1:0
PM Modi met CM Mamata at Bengal Raj Bhavan
Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal
play icon7:26
Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal
Watch what PM Modi said on Sandeshkhali from Bengal
play icon27:45
Watch what PM Modi said on Sandeshkhali from Bengal
First List Of BJP Candidates Updates: Will PM Modi cut tickets for these ministers?
play icon26:4
First List Of BJP Candidates Updates: Will PM Modi cut tickets for these ministers?
Taal Thok Ke: TMC spokesperson's sharp attack on BJP
play icon9:25
Taal Thok Ke: TMC spokesperson's sharp attack on BJP