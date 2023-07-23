trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639561
Baat Pate Ki: Nature wreaks havoc in Gujarat, humans, cattle and vehicles washed away in water!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: In Junagadh, Gujarat, the rain lashed to such an extent that humans and animals all came under its grip. All were swept away like straws in the strong current of the flood. After 40 years, floods have once again wreaked havoc on Gujarat.
