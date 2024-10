videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: NSA Ajit Doval in France for Bilateral Talks

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 02:28 AM IST

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has arrived in France for critical bilateral talks between the two nations. It is expected that several key defense deals may be finalized during this visit, further strengthening India-France relations.