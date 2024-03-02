trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726650
Baat Pate ki: Opposition alliance in tension due to Modi's hard work?

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
India alliance is busy in convincing the leaders. Whereas Prime Minister Modi is busy in election preparations day and night. The Prime Minister was present in the CEC meeting from 10 pm to 3:15 am last night. After resting for a few hours, PM reached Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar.

