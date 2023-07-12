trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634644
Baat Pate Ki: Orgy of floods in Uttarakhand and Himachal, outcry due to floods in Delhi.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: It is raining heavily in most of the states of the country. The danger of flood is looming large in the capital Delhi due to rise in the water level of Yamuna river. There is hue and cry in Himachal, Uttarakhand.
