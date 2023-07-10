NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Outcry of devastating water in Himachal – houses, vehicles, hotels all got burnt

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: There is an outcry of devastating water in Himachal, there are reports of vehicles, hotels, houses being washed away in water from different cities of the state.

