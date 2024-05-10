Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: Owaisi lashes out at Navneet Rana

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi vs Navneet Rana: In response to Navneet Rana's 15 second statement in Hyderabad, Owaisi has brought Salar. What is this Salaar? Asududdin Owaisi is telling in a threatening manner that I have stopped younger brother Akbaruddin, otherwise Chhota is a son of Salaar

