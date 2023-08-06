trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645547
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi gave the gift of Amrit Bharat station scheme to the countrymen, redevelopment of 508 stations

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi gave the gift of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to the countrymen, under this scheme 508 stations will be redeveloped. Under this scheme, stations will be beautified with malls, darshan of country culture etc.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Pakistani connection surfaced in Nuh Hinsa, Pakistani youth tried to incite violence
play icon9:54
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistani connection surfaced in Nuh Hinsa, Pakistani youth tried to incite violence
Deshhit: Somewhere fire, somewhere water nature's arbitrariness around the world
play icon2:40
Deshhit: Somewhere fire, somewhere water nature's arbitrariness around the world
ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan team will come to India to play Cricket World Cup, statement of Ministry of External Affairs
play icon0:40
ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan team will come to India to play Cricket World Cup, statement of Ministry of External Affairs
Deshhit: The stone figure found in ASI survey in Gyanvapi is 'Swayambhu Lord Shiva'!
play icon6:36
Deshhit: The stone figure found in ASI survey in Gyanvapi is 'Swayambhu Lord Shiva'!
Gyanvapi ASI survey update Breaking: Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain's statement-survey is going on properly
play icon0:58
Gyanvapi ASI survey update Breaking: Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain's statement-survey is going on properly

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Pakistani connection surfaced in Nuh Hinsa, Pakistani youth tried to incite violence
play icon9:54
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistani connection surfaced in Nuh Hinsa, Pakistani youth tried to incite violence
Deshhit: Somewhere fire, somewhere water nature's arbitrariness around the world
play icon2:40
Deshhit: Somewhere fire, somewhere water nature's arbitrariness around the world
ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan team will come to India to play Cricket World Cup, statement of Ministry of External Affairs
play icon0:40
ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan team will come to India to play Cricket World Cup, statement of Ministry of External Affairs
Deshhit: The stone figure found in ASI survey in Gyanvapi is 'Swayambhu Lord Shiva'!
play icon6:36
Deshhit: The stone figure found in ASI survey in Gyanvapi is 'Swayambhu Lord Shiva'!
Gyanvapi ASI survey update Breaking: Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain's statement-survey is going on properly
play icon0:58
Gyanvapi ASI survey update Breaking: Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain's statement-survey is going on properly
Baat Pate Ki,Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,India Railways,PM Modi On Opposition,Rajeev Ranjan,Zee News,Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,pm modi,Indian Railway,India news,508 railway station will be redeveloped,railway station redevelopment project,pm modi launch amrit bharat station scheme,amrit bharat station yojana,railway station reconstruction,,अमृत भारत स्टेशन योजना,पीएम मोदी,भारतीय रेलवे,508 रेलवे स्टेशन का बदेगा स्वरूप,रेलवे स्टेशन पुनर्विकास परियोजना,आज लॉन्च होगी अमृत भारत स्टेशन योजना,अमृत भारत स्टेशन,रेलवे स्टेशन पुनर्निर्माण,PM मोदी ने दी अमृत भारत स्टेशनों की सौगात,