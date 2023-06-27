NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi warns Muslims – Muslims have to understand who is provoking you

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: In Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said in gestures that UCC will be implemented. It cannot be that the country is one and there are different laws for everyone. He further said that Muslims have to understand who is provoking you.

All Videos

Deshhit: After 110 days, there will be LIVE rubbing of Pakistan in Ahmedabad
play icon26:5
Deshhit: After 110 days, there will be LIVE rubbing of Pakistan in Ahmedabad
Baat Pate Ki: After 13 years, the ICC World Cup will again be held in India
play icon8:30
Baat Pate Ki: After 13 years, the ICC World Cup will again be held in India
Baat Pate Ki: Heavy rains after Biparjoy storm, budget of 'Kitchen' spoiled by inflation
play icon9:57
Baat Pate Ki: Heavy rains after Biparjoy storm, budget of 'Kitchen' spoiled by inflation
Taal Thok Ke: VHP spokesperson said - BJP is working in the interest of Hindus, that's why it is getting success
play icon9:29
Taal Thok Ke: VHP spokesperson said - BJP is working in the interest of Hindus, that's why it is getting success
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – Government should provide opportunities, employment and economic well-being in the country
play icon9:15
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – Government should provide opportunities, employment and economic well-being in the country

Trending Videos

Deshhit: After 110 days, there will be LIVE rubbing of Pakistan in Ahmedabad
play icon26:5
Deshhit: After 110 days, there will be LIVE rubbing of Pakistan in Ahmedabad
Baat Pate Ki: After 13 years, the ICC World Cup will again be held in India
play icon8:30
Baat Pate Ki: After 13 years, the ICC World Cup will again be held in India
Baat Pate Ki: Heavy rains after Biparjoy storm, budget of 'Kitchen' spoiled by inflation
play icon9:57
Baat Pate Ki: Heavy rains after Biparjoy storm, budget of 'Kitchen' spoiled by inflation
Taal Thok Ke: VHP spokesperson said - BJP is working in the interest of Hindus, that's why it is getting success
play icon9:29
Taal Thok Ke: VHP spokesperson said - BJP is working in the interest of Hindus, that's why it is getting success
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – Government should provide opportunities, employment and economic well-being in the country
play icon9:15
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – Government should provide opportunities, employment and economic well-being in the country
Baat Pate Ki,UCC,PM Modi,Muslims,opposition,SP,AIMIM,Uniform Civil Code,SP,Abass Haider,SP,PM Modi,KK Sharma,ucc news,BJP,Jansangh,BJP News,Pm Modi news,pm modi on ucc,pm modi on uniform civil code,PM Modi,pm modi in bhopal,PM Modi news,pm modi bhopal visit,PM Modi Live,narendra modi on uniform civil code,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today,UCC,narendra modi on ucc,pm modi on triple talaq,pm modi mp tour,pm modi bjp workers,pm modi bhopal,pm modi in madhya pradesh,pm modi bhopal news,pm modi live bhopal,pm modi bhopal speech,modi in bhopal,pm modi visit to bhopal,pm modi speech in bhopal,Modi live,