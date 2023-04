videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Politics heated up in Bihar after release of Former MP Anand Mohan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 10:03 PM IST

Former MP and Bihar's Bahubali leader Anand Mohan has been released from jail today. On the release of his father, his son Chetan Mohan did not say anything clearly. Politics has heated up in Bihar after the release of Bahubali.