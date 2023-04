videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Protect Muslims during Ramzan, Mamta appeals to Hindu society!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

Political warfare continues in Bengal on the issue of violence on Ram Navami. Mamta Banerjee has said in West Bengal that violence may happen again on Hanuman Jayanti. Mamta has appealed to the Hindus to protect the Muslims.