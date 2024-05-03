Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: Rahul Gandhi's ‘emotional’ message after filing nomination

Sonam|Updated: May 03, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Raebareli Nomination: Rahul Gandhi has filed nomination from Raebareli for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi became emotional as soon as he filed his nomination. There was suspense over the Congress candidates on Amethi and Rae Bareli seats for several days. Rahul Gandhi has given his first reaction after filing nomination from Rae Bareli.

