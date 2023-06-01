NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Rahul has tremendous hatred for PM Modi!..BJP launched a 'storm' of 'retaliation'

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
After London, Rahul Gandhi's American tour seems to be the center of controversies. Veteran leaders of BJP have launched a storm of counterattack on Rahul Gandhi today. Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the central government from abroad and democracy in India.

