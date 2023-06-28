NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus in Mumbai on bringing goat... A great battle broke out in the society!

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Mumbai Bakra Controversy: People in Mumbai have created ruckus regarding Bakra Eid. Controversy started at midnight when two goats were brought to a society in Mira Road, Mumbai. A notice was put up in the society not to slaughter goats on the occasion of Bakrid. But on behalf of a family, a goat was brought to their flat for sacrifice. After which Hindu families started reciting Hanuman Chalisa in protest.

