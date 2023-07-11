trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634210
Baat Pate Ki: Seema ISI agent or madly in love, Seema Haider's brother in Pakiran Army

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: There is a big disclosure about Seema coming to India after falling in love with Sachin of Rabupura of Greater Noida from PUBG, Seema's brother is a soldier in Pakistan Army, after which speculations are being made that Seema is also an ISI spy.
