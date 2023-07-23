trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639563
Baat Pate Ki: Shubham came out alive after defeating death!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Big news has come out from Nalanda in Bihar. Here a 3-year-old fell into a borewell while playing. This incident is of Kul village of Nalanda police station area. After about 8 hours of hard work, the innocent was pulled out alive.
