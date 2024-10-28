Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: 'There is no place for sacrifice in politics, says Akhilesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Today Akhilesh Yadav gave a direct message to Mahavikas Aghadi in Maharashtra that he will not compromise... he will field his candidates in the assembly, now it depends on the alliance whether they want to stay together or not... SP is not demanding 5 seats, so candidates are ready for 20 seats... Now in such a situation, the biggest problem has arisen in front of Congress because on one hand they did not get a single seat in UP and on the other hand they are creating pressure in Maharashtra... Is Akhilesh doing pressure politics?... Is Akhilesh doing politics by putting pressure in the name of alliance... See in this report...

