Baat Pate Ki: Third phase voting ends for Lok Sabha Election 2024

Sonam|Updated: May 07, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for the third phase has ended. . Today voting took place in Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal. Watch in the report what percentage of voting took place .

