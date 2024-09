videoDetails

Gym Owner shot dead in Delhi's Greater Kailash

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Delhi Greater Kailash Shooting Incident: A case of multiple rounds of firing has come to light from Greater Kailash area of ​​South Delhi last night. In the evening, unknown assailants opened fire on the gym owner while leaving the gym. The injured man was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The name of the gym owner is said to be Nadir Shah.