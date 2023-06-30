trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629129
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: USA prepares for the era of Chinese submarines, flying 'torpedoes' will be launched from aircraft

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: America has prepared a flying torpedo that kills submarines from the sky. This torpedo will destroy the submarines hidden in the depths of the sea. Let us tell you that China's Navy is considered more powerful than America, because China has overtaken America in terms of submarines.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 30, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:57
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 30, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
21 corrupt parties have come together to make Rahul Baba PM: amit shah
play icon8:53
21 corrupt parties have come together to make Rahul Baba PM: amit shah
Big news from government sources on Predator drone deal
play icon4:16
Big news from government sources on Predator drone deal
Putin will never forgive, Prigozhin's private army is over
play icon5:56
Putin will never forgive, Prigozhin's private army is over
Putin calls PM Modi, discusses Wagner rebellion including Ukraine war
play icon6:17
Putin calls PM Modi, discusses Wagner rebellion including Ukraine war
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 30, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:57
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 30, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
21 corrupt parties have come together to make Rahul Baba PM: amit shah
play icon8:53
21 corrupt parties have come together to make Rahul Baba PM: amit shah
Big news from government sources on Predator drone deal
play icon4:16
Big news from government sources on Predator drone deal
Putin will never forgive, Prigozhin's private army is over
play icon5:56
Putin will never forgive, Prigozhin's private army is over
Putin calls PM Modi, discusses Wagner rebellion including Ukraine war
play icon6:17
Putin calls PM Modi, discusses Wagner rebellion including Ukraine war
Baat Pate Ki,USA Navy,China news,China navy,China news,Biden,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,US China News: 30000 फीट की ऊंचाई से चीनी पनडुब्बियों का शिकार करेगा अमेरिका,बना रहा उड़ने वाला टॉरपीडो,उड़ने वाला टॉरपीडो,us navy vs chinese navy,us navy flying torpedo,us china war,us china relations,flying torpedoes,flying torpedo,Chinese submarine,anti submarine weapons,anti submarine missile,