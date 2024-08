videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Watch Exclusive Interview of Smriti Irani on WAQF Amendment Bill

Sonam | Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 11:26 PM IST

Baat Pate Ki: Waqf Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, on which the opposition created a lot of ruckus. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani spoke exclusively to ZEE NEWS and said that this bill is completely constitutional.