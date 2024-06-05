Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: What went wrong for Modi’s BJP?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
After the results of Lok Sabha elections, the meeting to form the new NDA government has ended. NDA has got the majority and it is preparing to form the government as soon as possible by uniting the constituent parties of its government. The NDA alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to form the government at the Center for the third time. Narendra Modi was elected leader of NDA. Today, in the meeting of NDA constituents at the Prime Minister's residence, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have submitted a letter of support to the government.

