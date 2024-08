videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Why is 'system' helpless in front of wolves?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 09:46 PM IST

In Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, man-eating wolves have disturbed more than 70 thousand residents of 35 villages. The man-eaters are in the lead and the administration and the forest department are behind them. Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions on this terror of wolves.