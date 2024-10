videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Why Muslims Enter Ramleela Disguised as Hindus?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

A major conspiracy was uncovered in Dasna, UP, during a Ramleela performance when people of a specific religion participated by hiding their true identities. These individuals played the roles of Kaikeyi and Manthara. Given that Mahant Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati had already banned non-Hindus from entering the temple, this secretive entry is being taken very seriously.