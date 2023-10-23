trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679032
Baba Bageshwar: Baba Bageshwar's warning to those who forcibly convert to other religion

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Baba Bageshwar: Peethadheshwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has warned those who forcibly convert to Islam. While narrating the story in Pathankot, he said that this country does not belong to Babar, it belongs to Raghuvar, legal action should be taken against those who convert.
