Baba Bageshwar in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
From today the story of Bageshwar Baba is starting in Delhi. Let us tell you that on the 6th, Dhirendra Shastri will narrate the Hanumant Katha and on July 7, the divine court of Baba Bageshwar will be held.
