trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672095
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baba Bageshwar News: Big statement of Baba Bageshwar, Sadhu does not belong to any party

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Breaking: Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has given a big statement on politics in Ram Katha going on in Alwar. Baba Bageshwar said that he has no connection with any Party.. Congress BJP is equal for me, for me all parties are equal.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Canada Tension: British Sikh exposed Khalistan, accused of intimidation and firing
play icon3:25
India Canada Tension: British Sikh exposed Khalistan, accused of intimidation and firing
Asian Games 2023: PM Modi told the players - I want to meet you
play icon6:48
Asian Games 2023: PM Modi told the players - I want to meet you
Rajasthan Caste Census: Caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan on the lines of Bihar.
play icon6:9
Rajasthan Caste Census: Caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan on the lines of Bihar.
Canada Plane Crash: Two Indians killed in plane crash in Canada
play icon6:47
Canada Plane Crash: Two Indians killed in plane crash in Canada
Sikkim Flash flood update: People shaken by the explosion in Sikkim
play icon5:55
Sikkim Flash flood update: People shaken by the explosion in Sikkim

Trending Videos

India Canada Tension: British Sikh exposed Khalistan, accused of intimidation and firing
play icon3:25
India Canada Tension: British Sikh exposed Khalistan, accused of intimidation and firing
Asian Games 2023: PM Modi told the players - I want to meet you
play icon6:48
Asian Games 2023: PM Modi told the players - I want to meet you
Rajasthan Caste Census: Caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan on the lines of Bihar.
play icon6:9
Rajasthan Caste Census: Caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan on the lines of Bihar.
Canada Plane Crash: Two Indians killed in plane crash in Canada
play icon6:47
Canada Plane Crash: Two Indians killed in plane crash in Canada
Sikkim Flash flood update: People shaken by the explosion in Sikkim
play icon5:55
Sikkim Flash flood update: People shaken by the explosion in Sikkim
Bageshwar Dham,Baba Bageshwar,dhirendra shashtri,dhirendra shashtri on rajneeti,dhirendra shashtri on siyasat,dhirendra shashtri on bjp,dhirendra shashtri on congress,pandit dhirendra krishna shastri,the head of Bageshwar Dham,dhirendra shastri,bageshwar dham sarkar,BJP,Baba are bjp Spokeperson,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,Loksabha election,Loksabha election 2023,BJP hindi news,Bageshwar Dham,baba bageshwar dham,ramkatha in Alwar,alwar news,