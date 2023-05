videoDetails

Baba Bageshwar's big statement on The Kerala Story, now sisters and daughters should wake up

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Big statement of Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has come on The Kerala Story. He said that now sisters and daughters should wake up. Baba further said that if there is truth in the film, then I have my support.