Baba Ramdev's statue unveiled in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's wax statue is going to be installed in world famous Tussaud Museum. Swami Ramdev will be the first Indian monk to have his wax replica installed at Madame Tussauds New York.

