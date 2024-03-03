trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727089
Babul Supriyo's statement on returning the ticket of Pawan Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh has returned the BJP ticket. Babul Supriyo's big statement has come out on returning the ticket of Pawan Singh. Watch what he said.

