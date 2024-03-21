Advertisement
Badaun victim's family made this demand for Javed

|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Two children were murdered by slitting their throats in Baba Colony in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. After the incident, UP Police found one of the accused Sajid and killed him in an encounter. Whereas, the second accused Javed absconded. The search for Javed is going on. Meanwhile, the post mortem report of the children has come out. After seeing this, the mother of the deceased children has demanded death for the accused Javed.

