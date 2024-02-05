trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718024
Badhir News: 10 Year Jail Term, 1 Crore Fine, Centre's New Anti-Cheating Bill

Feb 05, 2024
Badhir News: To crack down on cheating and paper leaks in competitive examinations, the government has introduced the Public Examination Bill 2024 in the Parliament. Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh tabled it in the Lok Sabha today. It is noteworthy that the Union Cabinet had recently approved this bill. The bill also makes a provision for 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 crore if paper leak and examination irregularities are detected. Earlier, the President had also mentioned the introduction of this bill in his address.

