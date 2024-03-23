Advertisement
Badhir News: 6 Congress rebels, 3 Independent MLAs from Himachal Pradesh join BJP

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
Badhir News: Before the Lok Sabha elections, Congress has suffered a big setback in Himachal. Six Congress MLAs who were disqualified from the assembly joined BJP. Three independent MLAs also joined BJP.

