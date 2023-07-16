trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636308
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: AAP got support of 'Congress' on Delhi Ordinance

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Why did rebel NCP ministers including Ajit come to meet Sharad Pawar? Praful Patel
play icon4:50
Maharashtra Politics: Why did rebel NCP ministers including Ajit come to meet Sharad Pawar? Praful Patel
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
play icon5:10
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
Uttarakhand Rain Alert: Roads closed after landslide, rain alert, Badrinath National Highway closed
play icon15:21
Uttarakhand Rain Alert: Roads closed after landslide, rain alert, Badrinath National Highway closed
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP
play icon13:16
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP
Weather Report: The danger is not over yet! Heavy rain expected in 20 states
play icon5:2
Weather Report: The danger is not over yet! Heavy rain expected in 20 states
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Why did rebel NCP ministers including Ajit come to meet Sharad Pawar? Praful Patel
play icon4:50
Maharashtra Politics: Why did rebel NCP ministers including Ajit come to meet Sharad Pawar? Praful Patel
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
play icon5:10
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
Uttarakhand Rain Alert: Roads closed after landslide, rain alert, Badrinath National Highway closed
play icon15:21
Uttarakhand Rain Alert: Roads closed after landslide, rain alert, Badrinath National Highway closed
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP
play icon13:16
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP
Weather Report: The danger is not over yet! Heavy rain expected in 20 states
play icon5:2
Weather Report: The danger is not over yet! Heavy rain expected in 20 states
Badhir News,arvind kejriwal latest news,arvind kejriwal latest news today,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal latest speech,Arvind Kejriwal News,arvind kejriwal latest press conference,CM Arvind Kejriwal,Kejriwal,Arvind kejriwal live,arvind kejriwal road show,arvind kejriwal on delhi rain,arvind kejriwal on delhi flood,kejriwal live,kejriwal latest speech,kejriwal latest,kejriwal latest news,delhi lg vs arvind kejriwal,arvind kejriwal flood news,