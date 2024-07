videoDetails

Badhir News: BSP chief Armstrong murdered in Tamil Nadu

| Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

Badhir News: BSP President Armstrong was brutally murdered in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai. The attackers attacked with sharp weapons and fled from the spot. BSP workers are protesting in many cities of Tamil Nadu against the murder. The BSP supremo has demanded strict action against Armstrong's killers from the Tamil Nadu government. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over Armstrong's murder.