Badhir News: Dera chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case

Sonam | Updated: May 28, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

In a big relief to Dera chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim, the High Court today acquitted him in the Ranjit Singh murder case. Let us tell you that in 2021, the CBI court of Panchkula convicted Ranjit Singh, the former manager of the camp, in the murder case and sentenced Ram Rahim to life imprisonment. Watch news for the deaf.