Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2820366https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/politics-sparks-over-sajjad-nomani-statement-2820366.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Sajjad Nomani Statement

Sonam|Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Only a few days are left for the Maharashtra elections. Mahavikas Aghadi has again played the old trick to repeat the previous election results. All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Sajjad Nomani has released a list and appealed to Muslims to vote. Nomani has not only supported the Aghadi candidates but has also appealed to support 22 Muslim candidates... Nomani is not the only one to support the Aghadi against the BJP. Earlier, the Ulema Board had also issued a letter and put forth its demands, on which the Aghadi has said to support... Along with this, the Marathi Muslim Organization has also issued a letter. Now the BJP is attacking the Aghadi and the opposition on this matter... The appeal to a particular community to vote for a particular party or candidate is calling it the politics of appeasement, while the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is a challenge for Hindus. Will debate on this issue.

All Videos

Watch Exclusive Interview Of Nitin Gadkari
Play Icon11:11
Watch Exclusive Interview Of Nitin Gadkari
Bus mets with an accident at Poorvanchal Expressway
Play Icon02:18
Bus mets with an accident at Poorvanchal Expressway
Independent Candidate Slapped SDM: Watch New Statements of Naresh Meena
Play Icon08:14
Independent Candidate Slapped SDM: Watch New Statements of Naresh Meena
Politics Sparks Over Owaisi's 15 minutes Statements
Play Icon21:20
Politics Sparks Over Owaisi's 15 minutes Statements
Massive fire broke out in a school bus in Ghaziabad
Play Icon01:38
Massive fire broke out in a school bus in Ghaziabad

Trending Videos

Watch Exclusive Interview Of Nitin Gadkari
play icon11:11
Watch Exclusive Interview Of Nitin Gadkari
Bus mets with an accident at Poorvanchal Expressway
play icon2:18
Bus mets with an accident at Poorvanchal Expressway
Independent Candidate Slapped SDM: Watch New Statements of Naresh Meena
play icon8:14
Independent Candidate Slapped SDM: Watch New Statements of Naresh Meena
Politics Sparks Over Owaisi's 15 minutes Statements
play icon21:20
Politics Sparks Over Owaisi's 15 minutes Statements
Massive fire broke out in a school bus in Ghaziabad
play icon1:38
Massive fire broke out in a school bus in Ghaziabad
NEWS ON ONE CLICK