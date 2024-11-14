Advertisement
Rajneeti: State Agrees to Protesters’ Demand, Exams to be held in Single Day

Nov 14, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
Now let's talk about another protest.. CM Yogi took cognizance of the protest of UPPSC candidates going on in Prayagraj.. after which the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission withdrew the decision to conduct two examinations in two shifts. Now according to the new decision, UPPSC will conduct the examination in one day, while for the RO-ARO exam 2023, the commission has constituted a committee which will consider all the aspects and submit its detailed report, after which a decision will be taken on the exam. At the same time, politics also remained intense on this matter.

