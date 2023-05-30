NewsVideos
Badhir News: Drunk Sahil Khan kills minor witness

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Arvind Kejriwal On Sakshi Murder: 'We are worried about law and order in the capital'
1:19
Arvind Kejriwal On Sakshi Murder: 'We are worried about law and order in the capital'
Sakshi's Father EXCLUSIVE: On Sakshi's murder, 'Father' said, 'We will accept when...'
1:49
Sakshi's Father EXCLUSIVE: On Sakshi's murder, 'Father' said, 'We will accept when...'
Sakshi's friend made shocking revelations on 'Sahil'!
2:17
Sakshi's friend made shocking revelations on 'Sahil'!
Sahil's video came just before the murder
9:56
Sahil's video came just before the murder
Mohd Sahil tricked by wearing 'Kalava'...murdered innocent 'witness'. Giriraj Singh on Sakshi
1:17
Mohd Sahil tricked by wearing 'Kalava'...murdered innocent 'witness'. Giriraj Singh on Sakshi

