Badhir News: Mamata Banerjee made a big demand from PM Modi regarding irregularities in NEET exam

Sonam | Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 04:46 PM IST

Badhir News: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi demanding the abolition of NEET. Mamata Banerjee demands that the old system of NEET be implemented. Under which the state governments should conduct the examination.