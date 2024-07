videoDetails

Badhir News: Mayawati's attack on Akhilesh Yadav

Sonam | Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 06:38 PM IST

Badhir News: Mayawati's big statement on the election of Leader of Opposition in UP has come out. Mayawati has written on social media site X that PDA has been ignored in making the Leader of Opposition. Voted by misleading people in Lok Sabha elections.