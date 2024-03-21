Advertisement
Badhir News: Mother demands perpetrator executed in front of her eyes in Budaun Double Murder Case

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Badhir News: Police have arrested the second accused Javed in the Badaun murder case. The mother of both the children has made a big demand. He has said that the second accused should be murdered in front of me.

