trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640930
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: 'My insult in Parliament hurt my self-esteem'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

New ITPO Complex: PM Modi performed Havan in the morning, will inaugurate in the evening
play icon4:50
New ITPO Complex: PM Modi performed Havan in the morning, will inaugurate in the evening
Big blow to Muslim side on Gyanvapi survey!
play icon2:17
Big blow to Muslim side on Gyanvapi survey!
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'
play icon8:23
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'
The Muslim side is afraid of the truth of Gyanvapi...!
play icon7:23
The Muslim side is afraid of the truth of Gyanvapi...!
China Recalls Wang Yi As Foreign Minister, Removes 'Missing' Qin Gang
play icon2:3
China Recalls Wang Yi As Foreign Minister, Removes 'Missing' Qin Gang
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

New ITPO Complex: PM Modi performed Havan in the morning, will inaugurate in the evening
play icon4:50
New ITPO Complex: PM Modi performed Havan in the morning, will inaugurate in the evening
Big blow to Muslim side on Gyanvapi survey!
play icon2:17
Big blow to Muslim side on Gyanvapi survey!
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'
play icon8:23
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'
The Muslim side is afraid of the truth of Gyanvapi...!
play icon7:23
The Muslim side is afraid of the truth of Gyanvapi...!
China Recalls Wang Yi As Foreign Minister, Removes 'Missing' Qin Gang
play icon2:3
China Recalls Wang Yi As Foreign Minister, Removes 'Missing' Qin Gang
Badhir News,Parliament monsoon Session live,Parliament monsoon session,monsoon session live,Parliament session,monsoon session live 2023,monsoon session ruckus,parliament live today,monsoon session,Parliament,manipuri women news,PM Modi speech,Opposition unity,manipur women paraded,Live TV,Amit Shah,Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates,Mallikarjun Kharge,Mallikarjun Kharge,hindi news bulletin,Latest News,Rahul Gandhi,